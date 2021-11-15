Recertification Programs Beginning in Worth County

A number of recertification programs begin on Tuesday including the Fumigation Commercial Pesticide Applicators Meeting and on Wednesday, it is the Ag Weed, Insects and Diseases Pest Recertification Meeting. The meetings begin at 9 am at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood.

Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson stated that these meetings are essential in order to get individuals recertified to perform these various tasks.

The certifications are necessary and the county wants to make it as easy as possible to get everything done. Johnson stated that this usually draws a number of people to the meetings.

Those who may be interested in attending should contact the Worth County Extension Office before Tuesday.