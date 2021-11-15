MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo
Grassley on Why First Responders Deserve Protection on the Job
Senator Charles Grassley was in favor of the passage of the Protecting America’s First Responders Act which expanded benefits to first responders who were injured in the line of duty. In the past, according to Grassley, the Justice department was actually denying benefits to those who deserved them. He had received a number of complaints about this problem and thus threw his support behind the measure.
Grassley spoke about these issues before the Senate in a recent speech.