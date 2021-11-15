AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Adds a Fitness Trainer for the Recreation Center
The Garner City Council was approached about the need for an additional fitness trainer at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center. The council had to decide on wages and benefits along with the hiring of the candidate. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the situation.
The council also addressed some new updates at the recreation center.
Those who are interested in participating in activities should contact the Garner Parks and Recreation Department.