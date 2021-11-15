AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Adds a Fitness Trainer for the Recreation Center

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 mins agoLast Updated: November 12, 2021

The Garner City Council was approached about the need for an additional fitness trainer at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center. The council had to decide on wages and benefits along with the hiring of the candidate. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the situation.

The council also addressed some new updates at the recreation center.

Those who are interested in participating in activities should contact the Garner Parks and Recreation Department.

