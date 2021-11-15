Ernst Lays Out Action Items for Biden-Xi Meeting

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement ahead of President Biden’s virtual summit with President Xi Jingping of China:

“China is the number one threat to global order and security and is engaged in a massive military build-up of conventional and nuclear power. China oppresses its own people and free peoples, brutally punishes pro-democracy movements, and leads vulnerable nations into debt traps through coercive economic means. On top of all of this, Communist China continues to obfuscate information on the origins of COVID-19.

“President Biden should find his backbone and demand President Xi halts nuclear expansion and ongoing aggression against Taiwan; comes clean on how the pandemic started; and fully comply with the Phase One trade deal.”