COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NAIA PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics will host their 66th Annual Football National Championship on December 18th in Durham, N.C. The field of 16 teams was released via selection video over the weekend. The field includes two programs, Indiana Wesleyan and Central Methodist (Mo.), who will both be making their first appearance.

The defending champions Lindsey Wilson went wire-to-wire as the number one team and will start as the favorites to repeat. Morningside from Sioux City is back into the playoffs after falling short of the three-peat last year. Defending national runner-up Northwestern from Orange City is the fourth seed.

The Mid-States Conference leads the way with five representatives; Mid-South Conference follows just behind with three participants.

#1 Lindsey Wilson (ky.) vs. #16 Montana Western

#2 Morningside (Iowa) vs. #15 Ottawa(Ariz.)

#3 Grand View (Iowa) vs. #14 Dickinson State (ND.) – NSAA

#4 Northwestern (Iowa) vs. #13 Central Methodist (Mo.)

#5 Indiana Wesleyan vs. #10 Kansas Wesleyan

#6 Reinhardt (Ga.) vs #12 Keiser (Fla.)

#7 Marian (Ind.) vs. #9 Southwestern (Kan.)

#8 Concordia (Mich.) vs. #11 Saint Xavier (Ill.)