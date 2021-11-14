Wright County Board to Canvass Election Results

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning to discuss the current state of the pandemic in Wright County. The board will get an update from the Emergency Operations Center on the number of immunizations and cases in the county.

The board will hold a second phase of canvassing the elections after the write in votes have been tabulated. This will determine any remaining open seats in the elections on November 2nd. Once certified by the board, the results will be sent to the state for final certification.

Family Farm applications are now in to the county and Wright County Assessor Shari Plagge will present these to the board for review and approval. This will be followed by the Audited Financial Statement from the Iowa Specialty Hospitals in Clarion and Belmond.

Finally, Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will give the board an update on the state of the secondary roads in the county. With the harvest now complete and a series of rain events having taken their toll on the roads, Clemons will identify where work needs to be done along with any current of upcoming projects.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse Supervisors Room in Clarion beginning at 9 am.