Worth County Board to Canvass Election

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday, beginning at 8:30 am at the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood. The meeting will begin with a report from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm who will discuss road maintenance. He will offer a Professional Serivces Agreement between the county and WHKS & Company Engineering. The county will contract with WHKS on county bridge inspections, ratings, and maintenance recommendations.

The Supervisors will canvass the 2021 city and school election write in votes to tabulate the winners of available seats. The Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has asked counties throughout the state to audit one of the election races in each county. Worth County Commissioner of Elections Jacki Backhaus will present the board with the post election audit report.

The board will hear from representatives from WINN/WORTH BETCO and PeopleService regarding water/wastewater along with weekly reports from department heads.