Hancock County Board to Review Drainage and Election Results

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning to first hear from Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis regarding the current state of county secondary roads. He will also present the board with a Memorandum of Understanding with PPME Local 2003.

The board will review the tabulation of write in votes in the recent city and school elections from November 2nd. the board must certify them before they are permanently filed with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Supervisors will then turn their attention to drainage matters. where they will address the completion of a cleanout and repair of Drainage District 174. The board may authorize a final payment of $7,093.32 for the work that was done. The entire project cost the district $70,933.24 and was done by Reutzel Excavating, Incorporated.

After this, the board will move to larger accommodations in the Basement Meeting Room of the Law Enforcement Center where they will hold a formal hearing with landowners in drainage District 1&2. Property owners will hear from the engineer of the project on final plans and specifications. The hearing is expected to get underway at 11am.

The board will hold a meeting with Summit Carbon Solutions to discuss upcoming carbon pipeline project as it relates to drainage district facilities beginning at 2pm. Area farmers and landowners are invited to attend this open meeting.