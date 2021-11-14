Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

From the Office of Representative Randy Feenstra

Thursday was Veterans Day, a day we pause to recognize, celebrate, and say THANK YOU to our veterans.

We must always remember that their service has ensured Iowans, and all Americans, are able to continue enjoying the freedoms we so easily take for granted. Our right to worship freely, speak freely, petition our government, peacefully assemble — these fundamental, constitutional rights are enjoyed by all Americans thanks to the brave men and women who answer the call to serve our country.

They are truly the protectors of our Constitution, and for that we are forever grateful! May God bless our veterans.