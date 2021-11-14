MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 12, 2021
From the Office of Representative Randy Feenstra
Thursday was Veterans Day, a day we pause to recognize, celebrate, and say THANK YOU to our veterans.
We must always remember that their service has ensured Iowans, and all Americans, are able to continue enjoying the freedoms we so easily take for granted. Our right to worship freely, speak freely, petition our government, peacefully assemble — these fundamental, constitutional rights are enjoyed by all Americans thanks to the brave men and women who answer the call to serve our country.
They are truly the protectors of our Constitution, and for that we are forever grateful! May God bless our veterans.
On Tuesday, my team attended a veterans outreach event hosted by Webster County VA Director Dan Lewandowski.
If you are a veteran in need of assistance or have questions about the benefits available to you, please do not hesitate to contact my office — we stand ready to assist any way we can.
WARNING BIDEN ADMIN OF MIGRANT CARAVAN
I joined my colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urging the department to take immediate steps to prepare for 3,000 Central and South American migrants expected to reach the southern border in coming weeks.
400 law enforcement officers armed with anti-riot gear in Mexico were unable to stop the massive caravan. This is especially alarming considering Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are already overworked, undermanned and under-supplied as a result of the influx of migrants this year — all due to Pres. Biden’s lackluster policies and failed response to the border crisis.
What’s worse, this caravan is coming only weeks after 10,000 migrants flooded Del Rio, Texas, overwhelming border personnel and gaining entry into the U.S.
We are asking the Biden administration to provide answers to several questions, including:
  • What has DHS done to prepare for this caravan, including diplomatic efforts with Central American countries to stop it as it gains momentum?
  • How is DHS collecting, receiving, and sharing intelligence on this caravan through the interagency process to ensure malign actors are not making their way to — and into — the United States?
  • How are these actions different from the actions taken in Del Rio?
  • Will DHS expel migrants at the border using Title 42?
Read the full letter by clicking below:
I also joined my colleagues in a separate letter to Secretary Mayorkas warning vaccine mandates for border patrol agents would have an adverse impact on border security efforts. The Biden administration has failed to provide agents with the resources needed to confront the unprecedented crisis at our southern border. Firing agents for something that should be a personal decision, not the government’s, would further impede our border security efforts and result in an even less secure border.
PRICES CONTINUE TO SOAR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, reached a 30 year high in October. Inflation is now the worst it’s been since 1990. Gas and grocery prices are soaring across the country. Still, Democrats want to inject TRILLIONS more into the economy, which will further devalue our dollar.
Imagine how much higher prices will climb if they are successful! That’s why I’m fighting against their Build Back Broke agenda, which will drive prices even higher, raise taxes, and drastically expand the size and scope of the federal government.
In case you missed it, I spoke on the House floor in September to warn that higher prices are here to stay. Watch by clicking below:
Feenstra Warns Inflation Will Climb Higher if Democrats Pass $5T+ in Spending (2)
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SPRING 2022 INTERNSHIP SESSION
Do you know a student interested in learning more about Congress and have a passion for serving others?
My office is now accepting applications for the 2022 spring session!
VISITING WITH IOWANS
This week I had the pleasure of attending the Rock Valley Business Gala where we discussed issues impacting our main street businesses. I know our communities are successful when our small businesses are successful, and that’s why I’ll continue fighting for lower taxes, fewer burdensome regulations, and other polices that will ensure our businesses can grow!
I also had the opportunity to tour JARD Inc., a firearm manufacturing facility in Sheldon. I strongly believe it’s every Americans’ fundamental, constitutional right to own a firearm. I have championed a number of bills supporting your Second Amendment rights, including:
▶️ The RIFLE Act to eliminate unnecessary taxes on the transfer & purchase of firearms
▶️ The Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act to expand concealed carry privileges for law enforcement officers
▶️ The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act to allow qualified individuals to carry a concealed firearm into states w/ similar concealed carry laws
Additionally, I’ve stood up to Pres. Biden & Speaker Pelosi’s anti-Second Amendment agenda. I voted “NO” on two bills that would’ve created a national gun registry and ended three-day-process-to-sale.
I’m honored to continue receiving an “A” rating from the NRA, and I will continue defending your right to bear arms!
ONE MORE THING:
Last week members of the Clarion community teamed up with Iowa Select Farms to launch the “Little Free Pantry.” It will provide food and critical care items for children in need.
Thank you to all involved with this awesome community service project!
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
