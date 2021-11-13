So What Kind of Winter Can We Expect? It’s Up In The Air

Weather experts still aren’t able to nail down what type of winter may lie ahead for Iowa or the Midwest. National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright says the forecast of another La Nina weather pattern will drive the winter weather across the Northern Plains, but how much snow may fall is still anyone’s guess.

The forecast models also show essentially a 50-50 chance of below- versus above-normal temperatures. Still, Albright says there is a narrow possibility of more snow in Iowa later in the winter.

Despite recent heavy rains, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting drought conditions to linger across much of the region into next spring.