Online Crop Marketing Course Now Open

Want to improve your understanding of crop marketing at your own pace with an online course? The Online Crop Marketing Course is a non-credit professional certificate course offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and registration is now open.

The course provides learning opportunities for various crop marketing strategies and tools to develop your crop marketing plans. You can explore futures and options contracts, futures carry, futures price movements, and basis and cost of grain ownership trends. The interactive online course format consists of video presentations and 13 modules with crop marketing information and quizzes.

What was once exclusively a face-to-face workshop is now available online. This course uses active learning tools to give you crop marketing expertise courtesy of Patrick Hatting, farm management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, and Ed Kordick, Iowa Farm Bureau farmer education program manager.

This is a non-credit professional course, and the anticipated completion will take approximately four weeks. The Iowa Farm Bureau Scholarship Rebate: The Online Crop Marketing Course has a fee of $200. The Iowa Farm Bureau will rebate $50 to an Iowa Farm Bureau farm member who completes the course and sends the completion certificate to Ed Kordick (ekordick@ifbf.org).

Registration closes Feb. 11, 2022. Register online to participate.

Available: Nov. 10, 2021, through Mar. 15, 2022.