NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Lifetime Fishing License is $65

The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved the rules to increase the cost of the lifetime fishing license. Fisheries Bureau Chief, Joe Larschied, says the change come after they heard public input.

The comments suggested fees ranging from zero to 200 dollars. The vast majority of comments suggested a total fee of 65 dollars or more,” he says. He says following the comments the initial proposal to raise the fee to 65 dollars was lowered to 63 dollars.

A lifetime license for those over the age of 65 now costs 61-dollars, 50 cents. The new fee begins in January.