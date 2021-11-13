NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Enjoy What’s Left of the Spectacular Fall Colors and Autumn Weather

Fall fishing has a special look and feel with cool air, picturesque views of splendid scenery, and cooperative fish. Pack your gear, rig your rods and get outside.

While the weather will be much cooler than we have had in the past, it still provides a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors one last time.

National Weather Service Meteorologist, Kenny Podrazik, says that after a series of warm weekends for fall yard work, this weekend is definitely going to be colder.

The fish are feeding like crazy to prepare for the spawn next spring. Go in the middle of the day when water temperatures are warmer. Use live bait, particularly minnows, small tackle and fish slowly.