Kanawha Council Discusses Fireworks Regulations

The Kanawha City Council and Mayor Gloria Sobek met recently to discuss the need for regulations on when and where to shoot off fireworks. According to Sobek, the city had an ordinance that banned it. The new ordinance was to allow detonation during 4th of July and New Years celebrations.

The city council held their first of three readings on the ordinance to get a better understanding of the ruling before making it a law. More readings will come in future meetings.