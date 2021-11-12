AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Allen Avenue Drainage Project is Completed in Garner
The Garner City Council was briefed on the completion of the Allen Avenue Drainage Way Project. The city was briefed on all of the work that had been done in order to reach completion according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed.
Kofoed stated that the project took longer than normal because of other issues that affected it.
The city council approved a change order, second pay estimate, and a resolution that accepted the work done on the project.