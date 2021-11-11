Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect at Midnight

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the area tonight beginning at midnight and continuing until 3 pm on Friday. It is posted for 15 counties across northwest and north-central Iowa. National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Vachalek says driving could soon become more of a challenge.

It’s been a while since most of us have gotten behind the wheel in these conditions, so Vachalek reminds motorists to take it slow and leave for destinations early..

Most of Iowa is expecting at least a dusting of snow and there’s a chance for more snow late this weekend.

How does he describe the upcoming weather pattern? In a word, “wild.”