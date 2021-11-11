Veterans Open Up About War Experiences

Veterans in Sioux City got to tell their stories for a special project that will preserve them at the Library of Congress. Bill Lyle was one of around one dozen veterans who shared their story during recording at the 185th Air National Guard base last Friday. Lyle was 18 when he and eight of his friends joined the Army at the end of World War Two and ended up in the occupation forces in Japan in 1946.

Lyle says being 18 and in a foreign country made him a little nervous, but they were surprised by the reception they got from the Japanese.

Former 185th commander Brigadier General Larry Christensen brought his stepfather in to share his story of serving in Viet Nam starting in 1968. He says those veterans had to do a lot without the modern technology of computers.

General Christensen says it is good to get a record of the veteran’s experiences.

Each of the soldiers will also get a photo on the Library of Congress website along with their story. This is the fourth year the interviews have been held for the Veterans History Project. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s office helped set up the interviews.