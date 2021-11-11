Grassley Honors the Veterans

Dear Iowans,

World War I was sometimes called the “war to end all wars.” The 1918 agreement to end the fighting in the “Great War” on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month symbolized hope for world peace and sorrow for lives lost on the battlefield, including 116,000 Americans.

History tells us Armistice Day didn’t end war or our fight for freedom.

Today we celebrate Veterans Day on November 11. We honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and give thanks to these patriots for their service and sacrifice, including our military families.

Today is also the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. On Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unidentified soldier from World War I were buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Since then, our nation’s unidentified war heroes are honored on these hallowed grounds where members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, keeps watch around the clock.

As the most senior Republican in the U.S. Senate, I’m working as hard as ever to ensure the federal government keeps its promises to our veterans and to hold government accountable when it falls short. From protecting whistleblowers at the Veterans Administration, fixing scandalous wait times at the VA, improving suicide prevention services for veterans, protecting Second Amendment rights for veterans, streamlining community care and access to telemedicine, I’ll continue listening to the concerns and needs of Iowa veterans so they get the care and benefits they have earned.

God bless our veterans.

Chuck Grassley

Your Senator

P.S. Be sure and give a special salute to the hometown heroes in your local community. Go out and thank our veterans for their service. Every American owes these patriots a debt of immeasurable gratitude.