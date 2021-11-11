Fire in Crystal Lake Involves Multiple Departments

On Thursday morning, at approximately 12:15 a.m. the Hancock County Communications Center received a report of a fire located in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Fire Department, West Hancock Ambulance Service, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched.

A residential structure was on fire located in the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The Crystal Lake Fire Department requested mutual aid assistance. The Britt Fire Department, Woden Fire Department, and the Forest City Fire Department responded.