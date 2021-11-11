Ernst Honors the Veterans

Today, on Veterans Day, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst a combat veteran who served in the armed forces for over 23 years, recognized the selfless sacrifice of the Iowans and Americans who have fought for the United States in uniform. In a video dedicated to veterans, Ernst underscored her pledge to never forget the servicemembers who fought in Afghanistan for the last 20 years, highlighting her bipartisan effort to create a Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in honor of all those who served in America’s longest war.