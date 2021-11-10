Waldorf men’s wrestling falls to William Penn despite solid start

Coming off their first dual victory since 2017, the Waldorf wrestling team returned to the Hanson Fieldhouse Tuesday evening for a Heart of American dual with William Penn.

Following an opening-round loss at 125, Waldorf came back to take the dual lead with major decisions at 133 and Tyler Okada at 141. The majors helped Waldorf gain extra points, knowing they would be forfeiting two weights. Waldorf head coach Ryan Dickinson says bonus points are always a plus.

After a Statesmen fall at 149, Waldorf freshman Jalon Strong electrified the crowd with a come from behind victory at 157. He erased a 6-2 deficit in the final period, scoring the winning points in the final moments. Coach Dickinson said he’s never heard the fieldhouse that loud for wrestling.

Waldorf lost three via pin and two from their forfeits in the final five duals, allowing the Statements to pull away.

The Warriors will next be in action on Saturday when they travel to Grand View University. Coach says the team needs to get back to what they do.