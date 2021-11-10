AgricultureAudioMediaNews

Prepping of Area Fields Slowed by Supply Issues

Area farmers are dealing with the issue of not having enough inputs for their fields. Some locations are now out of fertilizers and liquids while others have a limited supply. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says that farmers are getting done with their dry applications despite supply issues.

Liquids remain somewhat of a supply issue according to Broesder. Farmers may have to hold off on those until spring.

