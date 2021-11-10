Gov. Reynolds to Challenge Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate CMS Rule

Gov. Reynolds today announced that the State of Iowa has filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate rule for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers.

“Medical providers that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic saving lives deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions.

“Not only is this an attack on individual liberties, it’s yet another mandate that will further exacerbate the critical workforce issues currently impacting the health care industry across the country.

“I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make health care decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same.”