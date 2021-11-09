Waldorf’s Minor Jr. named NSAA Player of the Week

The North Star Athletic Association announced yesterday that Waldorf’s Quincy Minor Jr. has been named as the conference’s men’s basketball player of the week.

Minor Jr. is a senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who helped the Warriors to a 1-1 record this weekend and their first win. He scored 13 points and had eight assists in an 89-72 loss to Cattle Classic host Concordia (Neb.). The next day he helped the Warriors beat Hastings 89-82 with 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting.

For the week, he averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. He was 48.1 percent from the field, 5 of 9 from beyond the arch, and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.