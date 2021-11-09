Secretary Pate Partners with Hy-Vee to Honor Veterans

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Hy-Vee will join forces to pay tribute to Iowa’s military men and women on Veterans Day. On Thursday, November 11, Hy-Vee stores across the state will distribute a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military in gratitude of their service to our country. Hy-Vee will also circulate the Iowa Secretary of State’s “Honor A Veteran” postcards, encouraging customers to pay tribute to a loved one who served our country.

“Veterans Day is about saying thank you and recognizing the sacrifice of those who defended our freedoms,” Secretary Pate said. “Since our statehood nearly 175 years ago, Iowans have risen to the task. I’m honored once again to work with Hy-Vee to pay tribute to these brave men and women.”

Approximately 30,000 “Honor A Veteran” postcards were sent to Hy-Vee stores across Iowa for use on Veterans Day.

“Together with our customers we have the opportunity this Veterans Day to show our support to those who have served us,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president at Hy-Vee. “This program is one more way we can thank our veterans for serving our country and show our appreciation to these brave men and women.”

The veterans receiving the postcards at Hy-Vee can write a tribute to a fellow soldier, submit their own information to receive recognition from the State of Iowa, or give the card to a loved one to post an acknowledgement. The postcards will be returned to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and tributes will be posted online at HonorAVet.net and Facebook.com/HonorAVeteran.

The person making the tribute and the veteran being honored, if they are still with us, will both receive an ‘Honor a Veteran with Your Vote’ lapel pin in the mail. The lapel pins are in the shape of Iowa and contain the red, white, and blue colors within the Iowa Flag. Secretary Pate encourages those recipients to wear them while voting.