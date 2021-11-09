Berger will take his talent to Des Moines Area Community College

Whether you’re talking about high school athletes or the grown men who spend their summers at local courses, Bennett Berger can be grouped with the best of the best in the area.

The Lake Mills senior announced recently that he would continue playing golf in college next year at Des Moines Area Community College. Berger signed to be a Bear at a ceremony in the Lake Mills high school last week.

BERGER:

Last spring, Berger was nearly impossible to beat and was among the top golfers in Class 2A heading into the state tournament. He finished second at the Top of Iowa Conference meet to his teammate Casey Hanson but was awarded TIC conference golfer of the year for his play during the conference schedule. He went onto the state meet, where he finished fourth in Class 2A. All those accomplishments, Berger says, will give him confidence going into this spring.

Though those accomplishments seem impressive, Berger felt disappointed. Disappointment will turn into fire for someone like Berger, and he believes this spring, it’s championship or bust.

Chris Seaboch is the head coach at DMACC. He says the school is interested in Bennett’s golf skills and happy to have him as a person on campus.

The Bears finished 7th at nationals last year and have gone for nearly a half-decade straight.

Bennett had interest from both four-year and two-year schools but said, after a conversation with his family and coaches, he decided JUCO was the right path for him. Des Moines Area Community College has a reputation for bringing athletes to campus, developing them, and sending them to larger schools. Seaboch currently has athletes at the NCAA Divison I, II, and NAIA levels.

Berger’s support system is easily noticed no matter if it’s on the golf course, football field, or basketball court. Along with the support he gets from family and friends, community support is helpful, especially on the golf course.

Berger just hung up his football cleats and will soon be on the basketball court for the defending conference champion and two-time defending state qualifying Lake Mills Bulldogs.

