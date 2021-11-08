Torres Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Javier Torres of Albert Lea, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 1, 2021. Torres was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Torres was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.