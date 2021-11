Jason Thorson of Lake Mills, pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Third or Subsequent Offense,” a class D felony, and Count 4 “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 29, 2021. Thorson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 10, 2021.