AgricultureAudioMediaNews

Area Harvest Nears Completion

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2021

Farmers are winding down on the local harvest of both corn and beans. According to Randy Broesder, Director of the Forest City Farmers Coop, the corn harvest is just about done and the condition of the grain is good.

While the harvesting of the corn crop is winding down, beans are now complete and in the bins.

The harvest this year has gone better than expected, but questions remain how area farmers will approach the fields in the spring. Fertilizers and applicators have skyrocketed in price leaving many to contemplate how they will plan their fields for the spring.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW