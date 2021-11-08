Area Harvest Nears Completion

Farmers are winding down on the local harvest of both corn and beans. According to Randy Broesder, Director of the Forest City Farmers Coop, the corn harvest is just about done and the condition of the grain is good.

While the harvesting of the corn crop is winding down, beans are now complete and in the bins.

The harvest this year has gone better than expected, but questions remain how area farmers will approach the fields in the spring. Fertilizers and applicators have skyrocketed in price leaving many to contemplate how they will plan their fields for the spring.