4H Programs in Full Swing in Worth County

The Worth County 4-H programs are getting stronger, during the fall months as “Kickoff” events took place to help recruit new members. According to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, there are a number of new members.

The recruitment program is not just limited to 4-H programs according to Johnson.

All of this will culminate in an awards banquet later this month.

The banquet will recognize past and present 4H members along with their families and notable alumni.