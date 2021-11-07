Wright County Board to Meet

In Clarion on Monday, the Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet to hear from Wright County Economic Development Director Darrel Steven Carlyle’s request to release a mortgage. The board may act on the request or table it for later discussion.

The board will canvass the City-School elections in Wright County on November 2nd. Then at 9:30am, the board will hear from John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association regarding any new changes to drainage laws and rules in the state. He will also give a report on what the association is working on for the upcoming year.

At 10am, the Elderbridge Agency on Aging will give their annual report followed by Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons who will give an update on any new projects his department is working on. He will also give an update on the status of the secondary roads in the county along with any needed repairs or resurfacing.

The board will consider and possibly move forward with a possible closed session pertaining to possible litigation on liquidated damages with Reilly Construction. The board will discuss with counsel what strategies they may need to take to resolve the issue.