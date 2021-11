Sawyer Kehm of Mason City, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 30, 2021. Kehm was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Kehm’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.