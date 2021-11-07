Hancock County Board to Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9 am by first discussing how to fund the new 911 and Emergency Communications tower. At issue is the need for the county to get better reception throughout the county. Right now, there are broadcast gaps where the signal doesn’t cover. This hampers the ability of emergency personnel to communicate effectively with the dispatch center. Because every second counts in an emergency, responders must be able to get vital information to and from the dispatch center. The new tower is expected to solve that problem.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will review the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will also highlight any new or current projects the department is working on.

Mental health services will also be addressed as the board will sign a sharing agreement otherwise known as a 28E Agreement with the Central Iowa Community Services group. This organization assists the county with mental health services for residents in Hancock County.

At 11am, the board will hear from John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association. He will brief them on any new updates to drainage laws and procedures passed by the state or its agencies. He will also answer any questions the board may have on drainage matters.

At 1pm, the board will canvass and verify the results of the Hancock County City-School elections that were held on November 2nd.