Jensen Probation Revoked

Jason Jensen of Lake Mills, in Case No. FECR018318 had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, and Jensen was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years.

In Case No. AGCR018347, Jensen had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Jensen was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years. The prison sentences were ordered to run concurrently.