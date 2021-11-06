Waldorf routs Iowa Wesleyan to close their road schedule

BURLINGTON, Iowa – After struggling on the road against teams they should beat, Waldorf (7-2 5-2) had no problem with Iowa Wesleyan (2-8 1-4), beating the Tiger 42-12 here Saturday afternoon.

That’s Waldorf head coach Will Finley.

Waldorf hadn’t played IW since 2012 when they lost 66-65; the win is their first over Iowa Wesleyan since 2007.

You can’t complain about Waldorf’s start to football games. The Warriors have scored first in seven of the eight games they played before today’s game at Iowa Wesleyan, and that trend continued at Bracewell Stadium in Burlington.

Waldorf scored on their opening drive of six plays taking just two minutes and eight seconds off the clock on a 28-yard strike from Jordan Cooper to Malik Adams. Adams had just one catch for 13-yards coming into the game, scoring his first touchdown of the season near his hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “It felt great; my family is here to watch me, my dad is watching the stream,” said Adams after the game.

More from Adams:

The Tigers could move the football on Waldorf in the first half, but the Warriors got stops in critical situations. IW traveled into Waldorf territory on seven plays before Waldorf forced a punt. The Tiger drove 45 yards on eight plays their next drive before Waldorf stopped Wesleyan on fourth and nine. Later in the first half, with Waldorf leading 14-0, Isaiah Brown intercepted Gavin Esquivel. The INT would later turn into a 21-0 lead for Waldorf when quarterback Jordan Cooper scrambled 55 yards for a score.

Just as Finley asked for, Waldorf was a second-half team today. After losing the first-half lead a week ago, Waldorf outscored the Tigers 21-12 in the second half this week to preserve the lead. The Tigers were only able to score after Waldorf had changed its defensive personal with the game in hand.

The second-half scoring will include Forest City’s own, Luke Johnson, who capped the game with a short corner throw to Dom Watt.

Waldorf’s starter Jordan Cooper ended the game 15-20, passing for 128 and a touchdown. He ran five times for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Tahj Snow, JJ Harrell, and Taye Buchanan all helped a balanced rushing attack. Dom Watt, Adams, Zach Morel, and Treyvon Brinson helped through the air.

Waldorf’s defense – which has struggled in these games – held Iowa Wesleyan to just 12 points. The Tiger did accumulate 331 yards of total offense while controlling the ball for 39 minutes and 44 seconds. MaCoy Yeakel had six tackles, while Tyler Hopp had five, and Austin Erdmann had four.

The win marks the seventh of the season for the Warriors and sets Waldorf up for a chance to win the eighth game next week for the first time since 2017-2018. They will host #20 Dickinson State, who is one win away from another conference crown.