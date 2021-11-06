Free Nurse Aide Training at NIACC in December

Looking for a fresh start or different career direction in 2022? North Iowa Area Community College’s new 4-week Nurse Aide training program may be a good fit for you! Start the 75-hour training program on 12/20/2021, complete the training by 01/14/2022, take the state certification exam, and then start employment as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). Get in, get out, get a job!

This 4-week Nurse Aide training is FREE for Iowa residents. NIACC has programs that can assist with tuition/books, uniforms, testing fees, and transportation costs. Navigators assist students by monitoring progress, problem solving, and finding employment after training.

“Our typical Nurse Aide training is spread out over 10 or more weeks” said Patti Hanson, Dean of Continuing Education at NIACC. “This new condensed option still provides the same excellent training with a focus on helping people get into the workforce more quickly and filling the demand for trained CNAs.”

Space is limited! To learn more about this training option and the free supports, contact Pathway Navigators – Melanie 641.422.4078 or Angela 641.422.4312. Navigators will walk you through the application process. Applications will be taken until the class is full or until 11/30/2021, whichever comes first.

For more information about this or other Nurse Aide training options at NIACC visit https://www.niacc.edu/health/ nurse-aide/. Interested in other short-term training options and supports/assistance available to help you with your goals, visit https://www.niacc.edu/ continuing-education/tuition- assistance-programs/.

North Iowa Area Community College, founded in 1918, is a nationally-recognized, two-year college located in central North Iowa. With approximately 3,000 career and transfer students, the College has been recognized by the Aspen Institute as a leading community college in the nation. NIACC welcomes students from across Iowa, Minnesota, the nation, and the world. The College has served as a leader in student-centered learning, community engagement, and collaborative leadership for more than 100 years. Choose NIACC First.