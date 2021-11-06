Dinner Event to Raise Funds for COTA in Honor of Local Young Adult

A Taphouse Takeover, “Taphouse Takeover for COTA for Team Caidyn”, will be held for COTA in honor of Caidyn Kruse, a Forest City-area young adult who needs a Kidney transplant. The event is planned for Friday, November 19, 2021, at Paddler’s Tap in Forest City. 21-year-old Caidyn Kruse is listed for a Kidney transplant at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funds are being raised for COTA in honor of Caidyn Kruse to assist with transplant-related expenses. Major dinner sponsors include: Paddler’s Tap and Bob’s Balls, Italian Meat Balls. The cost of the dinner will be $5 for adults. The dinner will feature raffle drawings, a silent auction, and guest bartenders. The event will be held at Paddler’s Tap in Forest City Iowa Friday, November 19th from 4:00 to 10:00 pm. Come have a good time and support a good cause.

“The family and friends of Caidyn want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our upcoming dinner in an effort to help give Caidyn a second chance at life,” said Event Chair Linda Putney. “100% of the profits from the Tapehouse Takeover for COTA will assist with transplant-related expenses.”

Caidyn was diagnosed with VACTERLS. Local volunteers are raising an estimated $40,000 for COTA in honor of Team Caidyn to assist with transplant-related expenses throughout her lifetime. For more information about the Taphouse Takeover for COTA for Team Caidyn, or other fundraising and volunteer opportunities, please contact Linda Putney at elputney4uni@gmail.com..

Caidyn’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana. COTA is dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA’s services are completely free of charge, and 100% of funds generated by COTA community fundraising campaigns are available for transplant-related expenses.