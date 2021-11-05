Hy-Vee Launches New Private Brand “Good Graces” with Gluten-Free Line

Hy-Vee, Inc. today announces the launch of Good Graces®, a new private brand available at all Hy-Vee stores. The first line to launch includes a full range of gluten-free products for customers. The budget-friendly offerings exclusive to Hy-Vee provide high-quality, gluten-free products at an affordable price, which helps make a gluten-free diet more attainable for customers.

A selection of more than 30 Good Graces gluten-free products are already available in all Hy-Vee stores, with an additional 60 gluten-free items in development. Offerings include frozen items such as pizzas, breaded chicken nuggets and pasta entrees, alongside pantry staples like pastas, soups, oatmeal, pretzels, white cheddar puffs and granola. Baking items such as almond flour, coconut flour and coconut sugar, as well as six different baking mixes, will be available beginning in mid-November just in time for holiday baking season. The gluten-free line will also include holiday favorites like stuffing, French fried onions and condensed soups.

“The demand for gluten-free products continues to rise, and Good Graces provides a high-quality and affordable selection of products,” said Darren Baty, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Hy-Vee. “This expansive product line ensures gluten-free options are accessible for everyone.”

Additional Good Graces product lines are planned in the coming months. Customers can find the Good Graces brand of products in their local Hy-Vee HealthMarket or through Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online service.