Hancock County Election Results Updated

Because of the number of write in votes, some election results in Hancock County have changed. According to both the Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office and the Hancock County Election Commissioners Office, the Mayor-Elect in Klemme is Ken Blank having gotten 25 write in votes while Shannon Boge-Miller received 23.

Miller got 14 write in votes to take the third City Council at-Large available seat with 14 write in votes.

In an even closer race, the Goodell Mayor-elect is Wayne Duvall with 15 write in votes to Ryan Halfpop’s 14. Candidates have until Friday, the 12th, to file for a recount.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will perform a rare check and balance system approach to decide a City Council seat in their county. The board will draw lots to determine who takes the second and final City Council at-Large seat in Corwith. The write in votes ended up being a tie between three candidates and so the board will have to draw a name out of a bowl to decide the winner.

All races are unofficial until canvassed at 1pm on Monday by the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.