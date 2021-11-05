BusinessNews

Gov. Reynolds Leads Multi-Governor Letter to EPA Laying Groundwork for Midwest E-15 Solution

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: November 4, 2021

Gov. Reynolds and six other Midwest Governors sent a joint letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan requesting immediate guidance on how Iowa and other states can continue to sell year-round E-15 without restriction. The Governors’ letter can be found here.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

“The disappointing DC Circuit Court ruling earlier this year again shows the inconsistency we continue to see from Washington, DC and the EPA on renewable fuels, and it is time for states to stand up and take action,” said Gov. Reynolds. “As the Governor of the top renewable fuel-producing state, I am proud to lead a letter with my colleagues to send a clear message that we will pursue every avenue to ensure that consumers can have unrestricted and increased access to less expensive, cleaner-burning E-15.”

Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

