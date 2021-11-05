Garner Still Discussing Railroad Communications Tower Location

The Garner City Council recently received an update on the proposed Canadian Pacific Railroad communications tower. The debate is where the tower may be located. City Administrator Adam Kofoed highlighted the issue before the city.

The railroad is working under the premise to keep towers, tracks, and equipment on the same property, but are working with the city.

The city has been making good faith gestures and communication with the railroad to try and work out a solution, but Kofoed thinks more could be done between the two parties.

Kofoed went before the City Council recently to update the council members on the current situation.