Feenstra Congratulates Area Student for Winning First Place in National History Day Competition

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) spoke on the House floor to congratulate Caleb Sinnwell, a Nashua-Plainfield student who won first place in this year’s National History Day Competition. Sinnwell’s project, entitled “Ghost Army: Deceptive Communication and the Power of Illusion,” focused on the Ghost Army — a World War II unit of 1,100 men tasked with deceiving German Intelligence.

“Congratulations to Caleb Sinnwell for receiving top honors at this year’s National History Day Competition! There are many efforts that were critical to the Allied Forces’ success but haven’t received the attention and recognition they deserve, and the Ghost Army is a great example. I applaud Caleb for studying this rich period of history, and I wish him the best on his future endeavors,” said Rep. Feenstra.

Sinnwell was also awarded the Certificate of Achievement by the U.S. Special Forces Army Unit. He is currently asking members of Congress to support the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act which now awaits a vote in the Senate.

Other finalists from the 4th District included Callahan Levi, Cameron Cleveland, Kadence Huck and Paige Franzen from Nashua-Plainfield, as well as Amy De Groot, Caleb TeKrony, Casey Oolman and Jane Taylor from Unity Christian.

View the website Sinnwell created for his project by clicking here.