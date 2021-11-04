Winnebago County Write In Voting Winners Announced

Due to the sheer number of write in votes in some area elections, The Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss carefully counted and recounted the voting. The results of the elections are as follows.

Unofficial winners of Park and Rec are Mike Johnson, Linda Kiefer, and Maurie Tomke.

Unofficial winners of FC City Council at Large are A.J. Welch and Marcia Tweeten

Unofficial winner of FC Council Ward 3 is Tony Mikes

Unofficial Winner Mayor Thompson is Mike Hauan

Rake City Council to Fill a Vacancy – No winner yet as it is a tie.