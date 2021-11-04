NewsPolitics & Government
Winnebago County Write In Voting Winners Announced
Due to the sheer number of write in votes in some area elections, The Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss carefully counted and recounted the voting. The results of the elections are as follows.
Unofficial winners of Park and Rec are Mike Johnson, Linda Kiefer, and Maurie Tomke.
Unofficial winners of FC City Council at Large are A.J. Welch and Marcia Tweeten
Unofficial winner of FC Council Ward 3 is Tony Mikes
Unofficial Winner Mayor Thompson is Mike Hauan
Rake City Council to Fill a Vacancy – No winner yet as it is a tie.