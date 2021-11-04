Shopko Optical Sets Sights on New Center in Albert Lea, MN

Shopko Optical, a leader in providing trusted eye care to communities for over 40 years, is looking forward to being a part of Albert Lea’s community. The new location at 1629 Blake Ave. is expected to open in March 2022 and will be the third Shopko Optical center in the Rochester area. Patients can anticipate complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

“We are elated to add a Shopko Optical center to the Albert Lea community,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “With the new center, we will continue our mission of offering the outstanding eye care that people have come to know and love from Shopko Optical.”

With the opening of this new Shopko Optical in Albert Lea, five to seven jobs will be created.

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with Albert Lea’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Avesis, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.