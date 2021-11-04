Lumiere Enlightens Fans on Beauty and the Beast

You have been cursed to be a candle because of you’re employers bad attitude and demeanor. The only way to get back to being human is to get him to fall in love and show his true faith in her.

Forest City High Schools’ Dan Hovinga know exactly what this feels like. He portrays Lumiere in the upcoming musical production of Beauty and the Beast. The show hits the stage on Saturday beginning at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.

Hovinga explains that his character is a true study of something he is not.

So since Hovinga is nothing like Lumiere in real life, he has to find inspiration and motivation in stretching the character.

Hovinga looks forward to getting on stage and delivering his part in the production. For him, being on stage gives him a chance to theatrically express himself within his role. To do this, he immerses himself in the role and sets the pressures of the audience expectations behind him.

Tickets for the show must be pre-purchased online by going to www.bomanfineartstheater.org. They $5 each.