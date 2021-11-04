Grassley Joins Effort to Stop Biden’s Federal Vaccine Mandate on Businesses

Sen. Chuck Grassley joined Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and several colleagues in challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate. The group of lawmakers formally moved to disapprove and nullify Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employees under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule.

“While I continue to advocate for folks who are eligible to get the safe and effective vaccine, I’m extremely opposed to President Biden’s government vaccine mandate on private businesses. Every business is unique. Right now, they’re facing a worker shortage crisis and a sluggish economy. They don’t need additional red tape on top of all that. Furthermore, every American should have the ability to make their own decision about the vaccine,” Grassley said.

“Since the announcement of President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate in September, I have led the charge to strike down this vast overstep of authority by the federal government. Today, we are one step closer to protecting the liberties of millions of Americans in the private sector workforce under the Congressional Review Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to vote in favor of this disapproval resolution in the coming weeks,” Braun said.

On September 8th, President Biden announced vaccine mandates that extend to 80 million private sector workers and additional mandates on millions of federal workers and contractors. These mandates are expected to force private-sector employers with more than 100 employees to become vaccinated or produce at-least-weekly negative test results before coming to work. As announced, the federal employee and contractor plan will not include the option of weekly testing. This week, the Biden administration is expected to issue that rule, and impose $14,000 fines for those who do not comply.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) can be used by Congress to overturn certain federal agency regulations and actions through a joint resolution of disapproval. If a CRA joint resolution of disapproval is approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the President, or if Congress successfully overrides a presidential veto, the rule at issue is invalidated.

The National Federation of Small Businesses said of the mandates: “Small businesses face daily challenges from pandemic requirements, locating qualified workers, rampant inflation, and supply chain disruptions. Small business owners and their employees want to operate in a safe and healthy manner that allows them to stay open. Additional mandates, enforcement, and penalties will further threaten the fragile small business recovery.”

Joining Grassley and Braun are Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), John Hoeven ( R-N.D.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Steve Dain es (R-Mont.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Cornyn ( R-Texas) as well as several members in the U.S. House of Representatives.