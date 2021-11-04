Biden Wants to Give Illegal Immigrants $450,000 Checks. Ernst is Putting a Stop to It.

Amidst a worsening immigration and border crisis caused by President Biden’s and Democrats’ disastrous policies, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is backing a measure to block Biden’s latest reported plan, which would spend upwards of a billion dollars to provide $450,000 per person in taxpayer money for settlements for illegal immigrants.

“Just when you thought President Biden’s border crisis or inflation couldn’t get any worse, the President wants to cut $450,000 checks to illegal immigrants on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers. That’s more than Gold Star families receive after their relative is killed in action,” said Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran. “This proposal is outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to the loved ones of those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Ernst is joining Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) in introducing both a standalone bill and an amendment to the annual defense bill—the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022—to prevent these taxpayer-funded settlements.

Ernst has been sounding the alarm on Biden’s humanitarian and border crisis for months. With a record number of migrants encountered at the border over the last year, Ernst—a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence—introduced a measure called the BE GONE Act to deport immigrants who have been convicted of violent sex crimes or sexual assault. The commonsense legislation is gaining major support from lawmakers across Capitol Hill as well as immigration groups and experts.