Gaston Gives His Take on Beauty and the Beast

The Forest City Community School District theater production of Beauty and the Beast will take the stage on Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2pm. One of the characters is Gaston and he is trying to woo the heart of Belle in the show. Carson Struekel has taken on the task of this hulky oaf.

Carson wanted to keep the spirit of Gaston from the Disney animated classic, but he also wants to put a little of himself into the role too.

Actors love to work with each other and sometimes play pranks to keep the rehearsals lively and fun. Abbey Segerstrom plays Belle in the show and Carson plays off that character as much as he can.

While Carson is very serious about his character and the production, he keeps the wry humor going even when he is not on stage rehearsing. He is very impressed at how the cast is really coming together for this fast paced production, but he is never short of a good quip.