AgricultureAudioMediaNews

Fertilizers and Input Issues Grow for Local Farmers

Supplies are running low according to area farm supply stores.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: November 2, 2021

The supply chain issues are beginning to hit home in the farming sector. Fertilizers and treatment supplies are beginning to run low. Forest City Farmers Coop Association Director Randy Broesder explains that he is starting to run low on necessary items.

While dry applications are at a premium, Broesder is seeing a very difficult situation developing in liquids.

What is most troubling for area farmers is the uncertainty of the situation.

This leaves farmers with few options and questioning what they can do at this point.

The end result could be even higher prices for area consumers who must bear the brunt of the supply chain issues.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: November 2, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW