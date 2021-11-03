Citing National Security Concerns, Ernst Calls for Action on Annual Defense Bill

Citing national security concerns, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today called on Senate Democrats to take action to advance the annual defense bill—which has become law for 60 years in a row and passed the Senate Armed Services Committee in July.

Ernst noted that China is testing hypersonic missiles, Russia is putting pressure on Ukraine, Iran and North Korea are exerting influence across their respective regions, the Taliban now controls Afghanistan, and the U.S. southern border is wide open. Ernst demanded time on the Senate floor to debate the bill and to provide the authorities and resources necessary for our men and women in uniform to protect our nation against these threats.